Changes in Personal Grooming Habits, We’re Grooming Less
63% are wearing less makeup now!
Once the pandemic hit and we stopped spending time around other people, apparently we realized that personal hygiene wasn’t a big deal anymore!
A new survey from YouGov asked people about the changes in their personal grooming habits since quarantine started last year. Here are the results:
1. Wearing makeup, 63% of people who did it before do it less now.
2. Styling your hair, 50% do it less.
3. Wearing a bra, 34%.
4. Putting on clean clothes every day, 29%.
5. Washing your hair, 25%.
6. Showering, 17%.
7. Using deodorant, 16%.
8. Putting on fresh underwear and socks, 8%.
9. Brushing your teeth, 6%.