Chappell Roan Cancels Festival Appearances This Past Weekend!

This past weekend Chappell Roan made the difficult decision to step back from the stage, citing the need to focus on her well-being.



After a whirlwind summer of growing fame and major performances, the singer announced through her Instagram Stories on Friday that she was cancelling her appearances at the All Things Go festival in New York City and Washington, DC.

“I’m unable to perform this weekend,” Roan shared with fans, “things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks, and I am really feeling it. I need a few days to prioritize my health.”

She went on to explain that she wants to be fully present and deliver the best possible shows for her audience, which isn't possible right now.

Roan’s decision comes after months of intense exposure, both on stage and in the media. Earlier this month, she made headlines when she spoke about her conflicting views on the upcoming U.S. presidential election. After telling The Guardian “there’s problems on both sides,” she later confirmed via TikTok that she plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

Fame Has No Boundaries

With Roan’s rising popularity, she’s also had to address the complexities of fan interactions. In a series of TikTok videos, Roan spoke out about her discomfort with some fans who she felt had crossed personal boundaries.

She mentioned experiences with individuals who had stalked her family or demanded interactions, even when she was visibly uncomfortable. “It’s weird how people think you know a person because you see them online and listen to their music,” she explained. “I’m allowed to say no to creepy behaviour, okay?”

The Show Must Go On!

The All Things Go festival continued as planned this past weekend, with performances by headliners Janelle Monáe and Renée Rapp. Fans of Roan are hopeful she’ll return to the stage soon, stronger than ever.

Roan’s prioritization of her health is an important reminder that even in the fast-paced world of fame and music, taking a step back to recharge is vital.