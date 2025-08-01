Chappell Roan Drops New Single “The Subway” — and Gives a Shoutout to Saskatchewan

Chappell Roan is keeping her hot streak going with the release of her latest single, The Subway.

She's been performing the song live for over a year, but now the polished studio version and the music video are finally here.

The song follows her smash hits Pink Pony Club, Good Luck, Babe! and The Giver, marking her third single since her 2023 debut album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

She describes The Subway as a love letter to New York City — full of “hope, heartbreak, and healing” — but there’s also a lyric that has caught the ear of Canadians, especially in the prairies:

“I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain’t gone… I’m movin’ to Saskatchewan.”

Yes, Saskatchewan! The unexpected shoutout has sparked excitement across the province, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. Local Pride organizers, drag queens, and even Tourism Saskatchewan have jumped on the moment, hoping Chappell Roan might bring her Midwest Princess magic to the land of living skies.

She has already hinted she owes Saskatchewan a visit, saying during an interview: “I can’t sing a song about Saskatchewan and not go there and play a show.”