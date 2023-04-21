Charges Against Alex Baldwin Dropped…For Now

On Thursday the New Mexico Prosecutors announced that the involuntary manslaughter charges again Alec Baldwin would be dropped.

Alec was charged with the shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of “Rust.”

The decision came after new evidence surfaced on the gun Baldwin was using that day. Prosecutors say there isn’t enough time to review the evidence.

New charges could be refiled at a later time.

Alec posted a pic on Instagram with his wife looking at peace, for now!