‘Rust’ Movie Begins Filming Again

The movie ‘Rust’ will resume filming this week in Montana at the Yellowstone film ranch instead of its original location in New Mexico.

In the aftermath of the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a rehearsal at the hands of Alec Baldwin, the decision was made to move the production. Baldwin will be back on set and will coproduce the film.

Plans to resume filming were outlined last year by widower Matthew Hutchins in a proposed settlement to a wrongful death lawsuit that would make him an executive producer on a rebooted “Rust.”

Prosecutors in Santa Fe are pressing forward with involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed have pleaded not guilty.