The Parents of Halyna Hutchins, the Cinematographer that was Shot Dead on the set of Rust are Suing Alec Baldwin

The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins are suing actor Alec Baldwin and others over the cinematographer’s 2021 death in New Mexico during the filming of the Western ‘Rust’, the family’s lawyer said on Thursday.

Hutchins’ parents and sister live in Ukraine and are struggling to cope with the tragedy while living “in the midst of Putin’s war,” Allred said. Hutchins’ mother is a nurse, treating soldiers in a hospital near Kyiv, and her brother-in-law is a soldier fighting in the war.

The announcement comes after a Santa Fe prosecutor on Jan. 31 charged Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter, accusing him of reckless disregard for safety when a revolver he was holding fired a live round that killed Hutchins and injured ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza.

Set armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed also was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case.

Last fall, a settlement was reached between Baldwin and the production company and Matthew Hutchins, Halyna Hutchins’ widower. Allred said this lawsuit is necessary because these family members also deserve accountability and justice, and claims that Baldwin and the film production team have not reached out to these family members.