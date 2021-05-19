Listen Live

Charles Grodin, ‘Beethoven‘ Actor, Dies At 86

Known for playing the dad in Beethoven

By Kool Celebrities

His best-known roles include, “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Heaven Can Wait” and “Midnight Run” -died at his home in Connecticut, died Tuesday.

 

According to reports, the cause of death was bone marrow cancer.

 

He had a memorable supporting role as Kevin Kline’s sidekick in the 1993 hit film comedy “Dave.” Other films from the ’90s included “Heart and Souls,” “Taking Care of Business” and the sleeper family comedy “Beethoven” and its first sequel. He also appeared in “The Great Muppet Caper” and “Clifford” opposite Martin Short.

RWP7PC BEETHOVEN,GRODIN, BEETHOVEN, 1992

