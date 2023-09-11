Charlie Puth announces engagement to ‘best friend’ 

Charlie Puth is officially engaged to Brooke Sansone.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me,” Puth wrote on Instagram.

The couple have been linked since late last year when Puth admitted in an interview that he was in love with “someone that I grew up with” in New Jersey.

I asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. I am the happiest, best version of myself and it’s all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever. pic.twitter.com/XbCtAY1fgL — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 7, 2023

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time,” he shared. The couple then made their relationship Instagram official in December of 2022.