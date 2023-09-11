Listen Live

Charlie Puth announces engagement to ‘best friend’ 

By Dirt/Divas

Charlie Puth is officially engaged to Brooke Sansone.

“I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me,” Puth wrote on Instagram.

The couple have been linked since late last year when Puth admitted in an interview that he was in love with “someone that I grew up with” in New Jersey.

“As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it’s really nice to have someone close to you that you’ve known for a very long time,” he shared. The couple then made their relationship Instagram official in December of 2022.

