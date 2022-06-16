Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Joins OnlyFans And Is Speaking Out! Sheen’s daughter Sami, has broken her silence after joining the adult website.

The 18-year-old posted a new image on Wednesday, and needless to say- her dad wasn’t happy!

It showed her posing topless from behind against a sunset in only a black thong, with her caption: “Let’s go skinny dipping.”

She also added a water squirt emoji to the snap. Sami promises to upload new pics three times a week and is encouraging people to subscribe and contact her in private messages.

Charlie isn’t happy saying it didn’t happen under my roof while her mother, Denise Richards, who divorced Sheen in 2006 said “Sami I will always support you and always have your back. I love you.”

Sheen had told Us Weekly: “This did not occur under my roof. She is 18 years old now and living with her mother.

“I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, and creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”