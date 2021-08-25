Charlie Watts, Drummer Of The Rolling Stones Dies At 80

This comes just three weeks after Charlie pulled out of the band’s upcoming tour for health reasons.

A statement by Watts’ spokesperson reads:

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.”

Born in London, Watts grew up listening to early jazz records, to which he would drum along while in his early teens. He studied at an art school and then worked as a graphic designer, playing drums with local bands.

Watts played drums on all of the group’s 30 albums and on every tour. No cause of death was given for his passing.

The No Filter Tour is scheduled to start in September in St. Louis, but there is no word as to if the tour will continue.

This performance of “Satisfaction” was the final one Charlie Watts did with the Rolling Stones.