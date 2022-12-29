Charlie’s New Year’s Resolutions 2023!

Less than half of people make new year’s resolutions, for fear of failure!

Just 10% of people stick to their resolution, according to a poll. And 47% of all resolutions will fail by February 1st.

The top five reasons we don’t follow through are a loss of motivation, not planning well enough, not having enough support, setting too MANY resolutions, and setting goals that are too ambitious. The most common resolution last year was to lose weight, and it was also one of the goals we were LEAST likely to follow through with.

So make resolutions that will make you happy and that you can achieve!

Let’s keep it simple this year! For example, try and go outside more even if it’s just to retrieve that big roll of flyers at the end of your driveway. Or maybe try and shop at a local shop, even if it’s out of the way. Drink more water, try a new shampoo, or eat something weird. These are all doable!

Charlie’s New Year’s Resolution 2023!



To not shop at Sephora (I’m too old)

To go on a Concert Cruise

To attempt to wear my nicer clothes

To wash my hair more

To be happier around the kids (even if I’m faking it)

To write a book or at least a funny comedy monologue

To have epic, mind-blowing sex!