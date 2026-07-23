Charmin's "Forever Roll" Is Here... Because Changing Toilet Paper Is Apparently Too Much Work 🧻😂

If replacing the toilet paper roll feels like one of life's greatest inconveniences...

Charmin has a solution.

It's called the Forever Roll, and it's exactly what it sounds like.

A giant roll of toilet paper that's about 32 times bigger than a regular roll and can last up to a month for some households.

Basically, it's the Costco version of toilet paper... but without needing a forklift to get it into the house.

Now, it does require a special oversized holder, because your regular toilet paper holder isn't emotionally prepared for this kind of commitment.

And yes... it looks a little ridiculous.

It kind of resembles a tractor tire hanging on your bathroom wall. Or a steering wheel for someone driving the world's softest monster truck.

But imagine never hearing these words again: "Who used the last of the toilet paper?"

Or watching someone leave behind one lonely square on the roll so they technically didn't have to change it.

RELATED: Keeping A Roll of Toilet Paper In The Fridge

We've all lived with that person.

The giant rolls are currently available in a pack of three for under $30, and they're designed to be soft, durable and absorbent.

The only downside? If your toddler gets hold of one. Congratulations. You've just funded the world's largest paper streamers project.

Or, if you have a cat...You've essentially bought them an amusement park. 🧻🐈😂