Listen Live

Customer sneaking a cheat meal and has specific instruction for delivery driver

It’s the time of year when the diets we were adamant about start to slide. […]

By Dirt/Divas

It’s the time of year when the diets we were adamant about start to slide.

Some chips here, a can of pop there, and an extra creamy bowl of ice cream to finish it off.

via GIPHY

When you’re on a diet with a partner, getting that cheat meal can be a bit tougher, as proven by this delivery food driver.

A pizza place in the UK got a laugh at the instructions given when a customer ordered a nine-inch Texas BBQ-style pizza, a double chocolate ice cream waffle with chocolate sauce, and a Dr. Pepper.

In the notes section of the order, it’s said” “Knock quietly. I’m supposed to be on a diet.”

The restaurant got a kick out of the special instructions and posted it to their Facebook page.

The delivery driver did as requested and discreetly dropped off the contraband as quietly as possible to not blow the cheater’s cover.

Feature image from Pexels by Muffin Creatives

Related posts

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Whispered To Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce Lookalike For Hire For your 2024 Super Bowl Watch Party

50 Cent Declares He’s ‘Practicing Abstinence’ So He’s Not ‘Distracted’

Sinead O’Connor Died of Natural Causes!

Could wedding bells be ringing soon for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom?

Lisa Bonet Files For Divorce From Jason Momoa

Shawn Mendes goes shirtless snow sledding: ‘You can take the boy outta Canada’

Original ‘Friends’ TV scripts up for grabs after they were found in a bin from 25 years ago

Kelly Clarkson would not consider marriage again until this happens: ‘For my kids’