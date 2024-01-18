It’s the time of year when the diets we were adamant about start to slide.

Some chips here, a can of pop there, and an extra creamy bowl of ice cream to finish it off.

via GIPHY

When you’re on a diet with a partner, getting that cheat meal can be a bit tougher, as proven by this delivery food driver.

A pizza place in the UK got a laugh at the instructions given when a customer ordered a nine-inch Texas BBQ-style pizza, a double chocolate ice cream waffle with chocolate sauce, and a Dr. Pepper.

In the notes section of the order, it’s said” “Knock quietly. I’m supposed to be on a diet.”

The restaurant got a kick out of the special instructions and posted it to their Facebook page.

The delivery driver did as requested and discreetly dropped off the contraband as quietly as possible to not blow the cheater’s cover.

Feature image from Pexels by Muffin Creatives