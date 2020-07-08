Listen Live

Check Out This AMAZING Comet!

Fair warning, you want to see it IRL? 3 AM wake up call gurl.

By Josh, Kool Science

The early bird gets the… great view of a comet? It does now!

A gorgeous new comet, called “NEOWISE” was found back on March 27th by the NEOWISE Space Telescope.

Instead of burning up in the sun, it’s actually headed to our atmosphere! (In not like a the dinosaurs are going to disappear kind of way)

You can now take a look at the comet BRIGHT and early if you wish! You’ll be able to see it at dawn around 3:15 AM. It’ll stay in the sky until about 4:30 AM.

You’ll be able to enjoy the view until July 15th!

If you don’t want to get up that early, check out some of the amazing pics below:

Will you rise up early to take a look at it?

