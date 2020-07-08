Check Out This AMAZING Comet!

The early bird gets the… great view of a comet? It does now!

A gorgeous new comet, called “NEOWISE” was found back on March 27th by the NEOWISE Space Telescope.

Instead of burning up in the sun, it’s actually headed to our atmosphere! (In not like a the dinosaurs are going to disappear kind of way)

You can now take a look at the comet BRIGHT and early if you wish! You’ll be able to see it at dawn around 3:15 AM. It’ll stay in the sky until about 4:30 AM.

You’ll be able to enjoy the view until July 15th!

If you don’t want to get up that early, check out some of the amazing pics below:

I have a strong dislike of early mornings—but so worth it today because wow is that comet beautiful! C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) I was at Sunset Crater by 4AM. It was an easy naked-eye object, but really rewarding through binoculars. Last pic is closest to naked eye scale.#neowise pic.twitter.com/1I0Cx2fZQJ — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) July 5, 2020

Comet NEOWISE and the city of Toronto, Ontario, Canada 🍁! I was up really early for this shot. It’s not often that we get the opportunity to see or photograph a comet of this brightness and with a tail. I hope you like it!🤩 https://t.co/BFyxFFw2DE pic.twitter.com/sGZBiEVryM — Kerry LH💫 (@weatherandsky) July 5, 2020

Will you rise up early to take a look at it?