Chris Brown Arrested in the U.K. Over 2023 London Club Assault

Chris Brown is back in legal trouble—this time across the pond.

The Grammy-winning singer has officially been charged in England for allegedly assaulting a music producer at a London nightclub back in 2023. According to U.K. prosecutors, Brown, now 36, faces one count of causing grievous bodily harm.

He was arrested by police at a Manchester hotel earlier this week, reportedly after The Sun tipped off authorities that he was back in the country. Yep, a tabloid may have sparked the arrest.

The alleged incident happened in February 2023 at Tape, an exclusive nightclub in London’s posh Mayfair neighbourhood. Music producer Abe Diaw claims Brown attacked him without provocation, leaving him hospitalized.

At the time, Brown was in the U.K. for his "Under the Influence" tour.

Following his arrest, Brown was held in custody and is expected to appear before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

This isn’t Brown’s first run-in with the law, and fans (and critics) are once again divided. We’ll be keeping an eye on how this plays out in court.