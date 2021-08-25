Listen Live

Chris Pratt Is America’s Highest Paid TV Actor

Pratt will earn $1.4 million per episode for his upcoming series The Terminal List.

By Dirt/Divas

The new show is said to be a political thriller about a Navy SEAL out for revenge.  The show will premier on Amazon Prime next year.

 

 

Variety reports that streaming services are paying A-list actors big bucks to come over to their channels.

 

 

Leading the outlet’s 2021 list of highest-paid TV stars, released on Tuesday, is Robert Downey Jr., who was reportedly paid $2 million for the upcoming HBO Vietnam War thriller The Sympathizer.  But because Variety was unable to verify Robert’s salary so they gave the top spot to Pratt.

 

 

Other top-earning actors on the list this year include Jeff Bridges and Bryan Cranston.

 

 

Kate Winslet is the top-earning leading lady for her work on HBO’s Mare of Eastown, she’s earning $650,000 per episode.

 

 

Angela Bassett, meanwhile, recently made headlines for scoring the highest per-episode salary for a black woman, receiving $450,000 per episode of emergency series 9-1-1.

Related posts

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $10K To Haiti

‘SCHITT’S CREEK’ FAREWELL TOUR CANCELED DUE TO CONCERN OVER SURGE OF COVID-19 CASES

Charlie Watts, Drummer Of The Rolling Stones Dies At 80