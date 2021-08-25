Chris Pratt Is America’s Highest Paid TV Actor

The new show is said to be a political thriller about a Navy SEAL out for revenge. The show will premier on Amazon Prime next year.

Variety reports that streaming services are paying A-list actors big bucks to come over to their channels.

Leading the outlet’s 2021 list of highest-paid TV stars, released on Tuesday, is Robert Downey Jr., who was reportedly paid $2 million for the upcoming HBO Vietnam War thriller The Sympathizer. But because Variety was unable to verify Robert’s salary so they gave the top spot to Pratt.

Other top-earning actors on the list this year include Jeff Bridges and Bryan Cranston.

Kate Winslet is the top-earning leading lady for her work on HBO’s Mare of Eastown, she’s earning $650,000 per episode.

Angela Bassett, meanwhile, recently made headlines for scoring the highest per-episode salary for a black woman, receiving $450,000 per episode of emergency series 9-1-1.