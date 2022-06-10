Chris Rock & Dave Chappelle Announce Joint Stand-Up Show In London!

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will do a joint stand-up comedy show in London at the O2 arena on September 3rd.

The comedians have also set an age limit for this event, only those 18 and older will be welcome at the show.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on June 10th.

Rock, recently joined Chappelle onstage at West Hollywood’s “The Comedy Store,” where both poked fun at their attacks.

Chappelle was attacked onstage in May while performing at the “Netflix is a Joke” show in Los Angeles. Accused attacker Isaiah Lee, said he was “triggered” by the comedian’s jokes about the LGBTQ community and homelessness, and claims he was inspired to attack the comedian after seeing Will Smith slap Rock at the Academy Awards.

Smith infamously slapped Rock onstage during the televised awards show after Rock cracked a bald joke about the actor’s wife, Jada-Pinkett Smith, who’s openly discussed her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair to fall out.