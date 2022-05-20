Dave Chappelle’s Alleged Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder

The guy that attacked Chappelle on stage during his performance as part of the ‘Netflix Is A Joke Festival’ has now been charged with attempted murder in an unrelated incident.

LAPD officers later confirmed they were holding Isaiah Lee in custody and now the 23-year-old has been charged.

According to the Toronto Sun, prosecutors alleged that Lee stabbed his roommate during a fight at a transitional housing apartment back in December 2021 and the victim reported the incident to police, identifying Lee as the perpetrator shortly after the incident with Dave.

When Lee attacked Chappelle the other victim recognized him from all the media coverage and reported it to the police! The alleged attacker has reportedly pleaded not guilty and will appear in court at the beginning of June 2022.

This guy has also been charged with battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, and unauthorized access to the stage area during the Chappelle show.

Dave previously insisted he wouldn’t let the “unfortunate and unsettling” attack “overshadow” his history-making Hollywood Bowl show.