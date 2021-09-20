Chris Rock Has COVID

Rock revealed over the weekend that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

He took to social media to inform his followers and encourage people to get vaccinated against the virus.

On his verified Twitter account, Rock posted, “Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this. Get vaccinated.”

Chris Rock was on with Jimmy Fallon back in May and joked that he used his celebrity status to skip the line to get the J&J vaccine.

According to health officials, people who are fully vaccinated can still get Covid-19 — these are called breakthrough cases — but being immunized greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization or death.