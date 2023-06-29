Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome A Baby Boy via Surrogate

The famous couple surprised fans with the announcement of the arrival of child number 4.

The power couple already have three children, but Chrissy announced that she always wanted four.

Chrissy posted a photo of her with John cuddling their latest arrival with a message that said: “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children.”

She revealed they started their search for a surrogate in 2021 before they met their “perfect match” in Alexandra, who was the inspiration for Wren’s middle name.

The couple’s first embryo transfer with their carrier did not survive, but they were “overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy” while Chrissy was pregnant with Esti.

Wren arrived on June 19 “just minutes before midnight.”