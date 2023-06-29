Listen Live

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome A Baby Boy via Surrogate

And then there were four!

By Dirt/Divas

The famous couple surprised fans with the announcement of the arrival of child number 4.

The power couple already have three children, but Chrissy announced that she always wanted four.

Chrissy posted a photo of her with John cuddling their latest arrival with a message that said: “For as long as I can remember, I’ve always wanted four children.”

She revealed they started their search for a surrogate in 2021 before they met their “perfect match” in Alexandra, who was the inspiration for Wren’s middle name.

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant With Her Third Child

The couple’s first embryo transfer with their carrier did not survive, but they were “overjoyed to learn Alexandra had become pregnant with a little boy” while Chrissy was pregnant with Esti.

Wren arrived on June 19 “just minutes before midnight.”

Related posts

Want To Hit The Beach With The Back Street Boys?

Pete Davidson Is Back In Rehab

300 Big-Time Hollywood Actors May Go On Strike!