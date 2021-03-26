Chrissy Teigen Exits Twitter!

The new spring cleaning trend is “LIFE CLEANING” -an opportunity to clear your world of all that’s negative. When something just doesn’t feel right, you gotta call it.

Chrissy has deleted her Twitter account because the site no longer plays a positive role in her life. Teigen has been apart of the platform for ten Yeats and has 13.7 million followers.

“This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively.” “My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”