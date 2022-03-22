Christina Ricci Returns As ‘Wednesday’

Christina Ricci has joined the cast of “Wednesday,” the Tim Burton-directed “Addams Family” spinoff series coming to Netflix.

Ricci played the memorable character, ‘Wednesday’ in the 1990 film ‘The Addams Family.’

The star will be a series regular and play an entirely new character in the Addams family tree, according to Deadline.

The new live-action “Wednesday” follows the titular teenage outcast, played by 19-year-old “Scream” actress Jenna Ortega, through her years at Nevermore Academy. Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, assumed the role of Addams matriarch Morticia, alongside Luis Guzmán, 65, as her husband Gomez.

Ricci has worked with the famed director in the past playing opposite Johnny Depp in the 1999 film “Sleep Hollow.”