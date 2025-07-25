July 25th Is Technically Christmas in July — Here’s What Holiday Movie You Should Watch Tonight

Okay, hear me out, we’re halfway to Christmas, it’s blazing hot outside, and you kinda miss the cozy chaos of the holidays.

Well, good news: July 25th is Christmas in July, which means you now have a perfect excuse to eat cookies for dinner and watch a festive movie tonight.

Don’t know what to throw on? I got you. Here’s a list of what to watch and for fun, the trailers in case you haven't seen these holiday favourites!

What Christmas Movie Should You Watch Tonight?

Home Alone - Total classic. Chaos, traps, holiday music, and a kid living the dream (or nightmare). You can’t go wrong.

Elf - Pure joy. Will Ferrell in yellow tights yelling “SANTA!” is everything you didn’t know you needed in July.

The Grinch - Any version works. Bonus points if you quote the Jim Carrey one word-for-word.

The Polar Express - Magical train ride, Tom Hanks everywhere, and hot chocolate that somehow looks 1,000x better than real life.

Love Actually - A little cheesy, a little weepy, but it delivers.

Die Hard - Yep. We’re still counting it as a Christmas movie. End of story.

Still Not Feeling the Spirit?

Make it a full-on Christmas in July night. Wear pajamas, bake cookies, or play Christmas music on your speaker. Go full elf mode.

So, what are you watching tonight? Whatever it is, just know this: Santa’s watching... and he loves when you celebrate early.