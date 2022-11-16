Christmas Movie And TV Trivia!
Test your egg-nog!
Christmas movie and TV trivia
Questions:
- What year was the Christmas movie “Elf” released?
- What is the name of Buddy’s love interest in “Elf,” played by Zooey Deschanel?
- In “Elf,” to Buddy’s excitement, the department store manager announces Santa is coming tomorrow to take pictures with customers. What time does he say he’s coming?
- What are the four main food groups for elves, according to Buddy in “Elf”?
- How many Grinch movies are there in total?
- What does Buddy cram into the DVD player in the movie “Elf”?
- What is the name of the elf who wants to be a dentist in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”?
- In “Love Actually,” what gift does Harry (Alan Rickman) give his wife, Karen (Emma Thompson), for Christmas?
- What song does Hugh Grant’s character, the Prime Minister, dance to in “Love Actually”?
- What popular stop-motion film could be considered both a Halloween and a Christmas movie?
- What’s the name of the town “It’s a Wonderful Life” takes place in?
- In the world where George was never born, what was Mary’s occupation in “It’s a Wonderful Life”?
- What’s the name of the guardian angel that George Bailey meets in “It’s a Wonderful Life”?
- How many roles did Tom Hanks play in “The Polar Express”?
- Where do the Griswolds live in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”?
- What does Clark Griswold’s boss give him instead of a Christmas bonus in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”?
- What real-life store is the main plot point in “Miracle on 34th Street”?
- What does Ralphie want for Christmas in “A Christmas Story”?
- What is the secret message Ralphie decodes from the Little Orphan Annie show in “A Christmas Story”?
- What language does Ralphie’s father think “Fragile” is when he opens his prize in “A Christmas Story”?
- What is Ralphie’s punishment for swearing in “A Christmas Story”?
- What is the name of the 2015 horror comedy starring a horned beast who punishes naughty children at Christmas?
- Where can you find the “Home Alone” house, where most of the movie is filmed?
- What do the burglars who break into McCallister’s house in “Home Alone” call themselves?
- How many siblings does Kevin have in “Home Alone”?
- What kind of pet does Buzz from “Home Alone” have?
- What is the name of the head elf in the 1994 movie “The Santa Clause”?
- How many “Santa Clause” movies are there?
- In “The Office” Christmas episode “Christmas Party,” what gift does Michael give in the Secret Santa gone wrong?
- How many new Christmas movies did Hallmark release this year?
- Lindsay Lohan is making her return to the silver screen in a new Hallmark movie this year. What is it called?
- True or false: Some of the child actors from the original “A Christmas Story” are returning to play their characters in a sequel this year.
Answers:
- 2003
- Jovie
- 10 a.m.
- Candy, candy corn, candy canes and syrup
- 3
- 11 cookies
- Hermey
- A Joni Mitchell CD
- Jump (For My Love) by The Pointer Sisters
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Bedford Falls
- A librarian
- Clarence
- Six: The conductor, the older version of the Hero Boy, Father, Hobo, Scrooge, and Santa Claus
- Chicago
- A one-year membership to the Jelly of the Month Club
- Macy’s
- A Red Rider BB gun
- “Be sure to drink your Ovaltine”
- Italian
- A bar of soap in his mouth
- Krampus
- Illinois
- The wet bandits
- Four
- A tarantula
- Bernard
- 3, with a follow-up limited series released in 2022
- An iPod
- 40
- “Falling for Christmas”
- True