Listen Live

Christmas Movie And TV Trivia!

Test your egg-nog!

By Kool Mornings

Christmas movie and TV trivia

Hilarious Games To Play With Your Family This Christmas

Questions:

  1. What year was the Christmas movie “Elf” released?
  2. What is the name of Buddy’s love interest in “Elf,” played by Zooey Deschanel?
  3. In “Elf,” to Buddy’s excitement, the department store manager announces Santa is coming tomorrow to take pictures with customers. What time does he say he’s coming?
  4. What are the four main food groups for elves, according to Buddy in “Elf”?
  5. How many Grinch movies are there in total?
  6. What does Buddy cram into the DVD player in the movie “Elf”?
  7. What is the name of the elf who wants to be a dentist in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”?
  8. In “Love Actually,” what gift does Harry (Alan Rickman) give his wife, Karen (Emma Thompson), for Christmas? 
  9. What song does Hugh Grant’s character, the Prime Minister, dance to in “Love Actually”? 
  10. What popular stop-motion film could be considered both a Halloween and a Christmas movie?
  11. What’s the name of the town “It’s a Wonderful Life” takes place in?
  12. In the world where George was never born, what was Mary’s occupation in “It’s a Wonderful Life”?
  13. What’s the name of the guardian angel that George Bailey meets in “It’s a Wonderful Life”?
  14. How many roles did Tom Hanks play in “The Polar Express”?
  15. Where do the Griswolds live in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”?
  16. What does Clark Griswold’s boss give him instead of a Christmas bonus in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”? 
  17. What real-life store is the main plot point in “Miracle on 34th Street”?
  18. What does Ralphie want for Christmas in “A Christmas Story”?
  19. What is the secret message Ralphie decodes from the Little Orphan Annie show in “A Christmas Story”?
  20. What language does Ralphie’s father think “Fragile” is when he opens his prize in “A Christmas Story”?
  21. What is Ralphie’s punishment for swearing in “A Christmas Story”?
  22. What is the name of the 2015 horror comedy starring a horned beast who punishes naughty children at Christmas?
  23. Where can you find the “Home Alone” house, where most of the movie is filmed?
  24. What do the burglars who break into McCallister’s house in “Home Alone” call themselves?
  25. How many siblings does Kevin have in “Home Alone”?
  26. What kind of pet does Buzz from “Home Alone” have?
  27. What is the name of the head elf in the 1994 movie “The Santa Clause”?
  28. How many “Santa Clause” movies are there?
  29. In “The Office” Christmas episode “Christmas Party,” what gift does Michael give in the Secret Santa gone wrong?
  30. How many new Christmas movies did Hallmark release this year?
  31. Lindsay Lohan is making her return to the silver screen in a new Hallmark movie this year. What is it called?
  32. True or false: Some of the child actors from the original “A Christmas Story” are returning to play their characters in a sequel this year.

Answers:

  1. 2003 
  2. Jovie
  3. 10 a.m.
  4. Candy, candy corn, candy canes and syrup
  6. 11 cookies 
  7. Hermey 
  8. A Joni Mitchell CD 
  9. Jump (For My Love) by The Pointer Sisters 
  10. The Nightmare Before Christmas 
  11. Bedford Falls
  12. A librarian
  13. Clarence
  14. Six: The conductor, the older version of the Hero Boy, Father, Hobo, Scrooge, and Santa Claus
  15. Chicago
  16. A one-year membership to the Jelly of the Month Club
  17. Macy’s
  18. A Red Rider BB gun
  19. “Be sure to drink your Ovaltine”
  20. Italian
  21. A bar of soap in his mouth
  22. Krampus
  23. Illinois
  24. The wet bandits
  25. Four
  26. A tarantula
  27. Bernard
  28. 3, with a follow-up limited series released in 2022
  29. An iPod
  30. 40
  31. “Falling for Christmas”
  32. True

Related posts

Most People Taylor Their Voice For Different Occasions!

The Top 10 Holiday Gifts Most People Repeatedly Give And Get Every Year!

The Brownies Are Getting A New Name!