Christmas Party Brawl Between Grinch and Reindeer Leads To Both Being Put on the Naughty Listing and going to Jail

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — Some Christmas party guests are going to be on Santa’s naughty list after a heated argument ended with police being called.

The police report reads like a movie script with mentions of the Grinch and a reindeer fighting.

Traverse City Police were called to Hotel Indigo Saturday night about a fight during a work Christmas party.

Police said a 30-year-old man dressed as a reindeer was defending himself against a 30-year-old man dressed as Grinch.

The Grinch was allegedly punching the reindeer. The man dressed as the Grinch was arrested for assault.

Officers believe the argument was accelerated due to alcohol use.