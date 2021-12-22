Listen Live

NEW TREND: A CHRISTMAS TREE IN YOUR BEDROOM WILL IMPROVE YOUR LOVE LIFE?

And chestnuts roasting on an open fire?

By Kool Mornings

Couples are putting Christmas trees up in the bedroom — to perk up their love lives.

 

 

Experts say the sight of its green prickles and smell of pine is the ultimate turn-on.  Twinkling lights and dangling baubles also get them in the mood.

One in six customers put their trees in the bedroom, a survey for Gardening Express found.

 

 

Related: Reasons To Pick Up A Christmas Tree Instead of a date…

 

 

One female customer explained: “My boyfriend was dead against a tree in the bedroom but I said we could stay in bed all day on Christmas and that won him over.”

 

And a male respondent said: “We always have one in the living room but have one in the bedroom too now.”

 

 

Gardening Express director Chris Bonnett said: “It connects us with nature and reminds us of our earliest ancestors who slept and made love in the outdoors.”

