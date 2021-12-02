Christmas Tree Syndrome Is A Real Thing And Can Ruin Your Festive Fun!

Do you sniffle and even sneeze around your Christmas tree? If so, you could have what experts call “Christmas tree syndrome.”

Christmas Tree Syndrome is caused by tiny allergens that are hiding in your Christmas tree.

Many people suffer from allergies and they can be triggered by plants, grass and mould. The syndrome is kind of like having hayfever.

These include runny eyes and nose, sniffles and sneezing.

Headaches and earaches are also common for people who suffer from allergies and this could ruin your festive fun if you’re planning on going for Christmas drinks or to a work party.

