CHUCK E. CHEESE IS RELEASING A COOKBOOK

Chuck E. Cheese is releasing his own cookbook. (???) It’s called the “Chuck E. Cheese and Friends Party Cookbook“, out March 19th. You can pre-order it on Amazon for $23.

The mouse himself is credited as the author. His full name is of course “Charles Entertainment Cheese”. But he opted for the more recognizable “Chuck E.” as his pen name.

It’s full of recipes for parties and large groups. So, mainly children’s birthday parties. But if you’re a true fan, there’s no reason you couldn’t use them for your rehearsal dinner, or maybe your company’s next shareholder’s meeting.

It’s 128 pages, and features other well-known characters, like singing dog Jasper T. Jowls and their animatronic chicken Helen Henny.

It’s not clear how many of their actual menu items are in it. But recipes include things like “Kansas City Barbecue Chicken Pizza“, Halloween-themed pigs-in-a-blanket called “Mummy Dogs“, and a “Rainbow Marble Unicorn Cake“.

They say the new cookbook is meant to “extend the Chuck E. Cheese experience” beyond their actual restaurants. So, it’s kind of like going to Chuck E. Cheese, but without the constant video game dings, and occasional fist-fights between drunken parents.

(If you think this is a new low for celebrity cookbooks, you obviously don’t own “Cookin’ with Coolio” or Ted Nugent’s “Kill It & Grill It“.)