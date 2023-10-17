Chuck Norris and Vanilla Ice Star In the New Movie Zombie Plane

Chuck Norris and Vanilla Ice will battle the undead in “Zombie Plane”, a movie that was shot earlier this year in Australia. There’s no word when it’s coming out.

In the movie, a secret government agency has recruited celebrities to be undercover agents and the celebs must save humanity from an imminent attack from the undead.

The film is directed by Lav Bodnaruk and Michael Mier and also stars Australian actress Sophie Monk. In a statement, producer Jessica Butland promises that audiences “can expect a wild ride, Vanilla Ice is in his element as [a] secret agent and Chuck Norris, having trained him, is excellent.”

Of course, Chuck Norris shouldn’t be called “excellent.” Excellent should be called “Chuck Norris”!