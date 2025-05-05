Cinco de Mayo: It’s Not Mexican Independence Day, But It Is a Great Excuse for Tacos

Cinco de Mayo — yes, that translates to the Fifth of May (you didn’t need to ace Grade 6 Spanish to know that one). It’s a date you’ve probably seen pop up on your calendar, usually right next to a reminder to pick up limes and tequila.

But do you know what it celebrates?

If your answer is “Mexican Independence Day,” you’re not alone… but you’re also not correct.

In a recent poll, 39% of Americans thought that was the case. Another 26% guessed it’s a general celebration of Mexican-American culture, 13% shrugged and said it’s just a fun excuse to drink (fair), and another 13% openly admitted they have no idea. Honestly? Respect the honesty.

Only 10% got it right: Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over France at the Battle of Puebla, which happened on May 5, 1862 — exactly 163 years ago. It wasn’t a major military win, but it gave the Mexican resistance a big ol’ morale boost and eventually led to the French withdrawal from the country.

Fun side note? Historians think that if France had won and kept control, they might have backed the Confederacy during the U.S. Civil War, meaning Mexico’s resistance possibly helped change American history, too. Casual.

Margarita! Time!

So, How Are People Celebrating?

According to the same poll:

70% of folks plan to mark the day by eating Mexican food (tacos, we see you).

of folks plan to mark the day by eating Mexican food (tacos, we see you). Most will wash it all down with margaritas, cervezas, or whatever's on special.

20% say they'll celebrate Mexican culture (love that).

say they'll celebrate Mexican culture (love that). 14% are throwing house parties.

are throwing house parties. And 8% will either hit the books or hit the clubs. No judgement — both are valid.

Oh, and if you're curious about cocktail trends: Google Trends reveals margaritas are still queen in the West and Southeast, Middle America is all about Micheladas, the Midwest is searching Palomas and Piña Coladas, and for some reason, Ohio is craving Tequila Sunrises. (Did we time travel back to 1982?)

So, whether you’re raising a glass in celebration or just finally using that molcajete you bought during lockdown, just remember: Cinco de Mayo is more than just a Taco Tuesday with a party hat. 🇲🇽