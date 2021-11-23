Another Cinderella Movie!? Disney flips the script with Sneakerella
This time, El designs his own shoe which gets left behind.
On February 18th, Disney is releasing a new original movie called Sneakerella on Disney+. This movie takes the classic fairy tale and gives it “new heart and sole”.
Instead of Cinderella falling in love with a prince, in this movie El (Chosen Jacobs), a budding sneaker designer, meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood). Kira is the daughter of basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King. El gains the confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer with the help of his best friend, Sami (Devyn Nekoda), and his Fairy Godfather.
Watch the trailer below!
The classic fairy tale with new heart and sole. 👟 Stream #Sneakerella, an Original Movie, February 18 only on #DisneyPlus. #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/VThDtORcTS
— Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 12, 2021