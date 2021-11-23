Listen Live

Another Cinderella Movie!? Disney flips the script with Sneakerella

This time, El designs his own shoe which gets left behind.

By Kool Celebrities, Lisa Morgan

On February 18th, Disney is releasing a new original movie called Sneakerella on Disney+. This movie takes the classic fairy tale and gives it “new heart and sole”.

Instead of Cinderella falling in love with a prince, in this movie El (Chosen Jacobs), a budding sneaker designer, meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood). Kira is the daughter of basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King. El gains the confidence to pursue his dream of becoming a professional sneaker designer with the help of his best friend, Sami (Devyn Nekoda), and his Fairy Godfather.

Watch the trailer below!

 

