Cineplex To Release Tickets For The Batman Today, February 10th!

Fans have been waiting almost two additional years for this latest DC movie and the wait will soon be over.

The Batman will be released to Canadian fans on March 4th and Cineplex announced that they would be releasing advance tickets for the movie at noon on February 10th, which includes access to a “Fan First Event” scheduled for Wednesday, March 2nd, two days before the movie releases in Canada.

We got a message for The Bat and anyone who follows him.#TheBatman Advance Tickets. 12:00pm ET tomorrow. Includes Fan First Events on March 2 in IMAX and select UltraAVX locations. pic.twitter.com/BvfzwBI3zL — Cineplex (@CineplexMovies) February 9, 2022

According to Cineplex, the “Fan First Event” will take place in IMAX and select UltraAVX locations across Canada.

Additional information on the event will be released later today, February 10th!

