Clutter Can Kill Your Relationship (Literally and Romantically)

Love may be blind, but apparently it’s not blind to dirty socks.

A new survey has revealed that clutter isn’t just messy — it’s a full-on romance killer.

Mess = Less Attractive

If you thought your floor's closet (that mountain of clothes that “might still be clean”) was harmless, think again.

Over a third of people admitted their partner’s clutter makes them less attracted to them. Translation: your messy habits could be turning “Netflix and chill” into just “Netflix… alone.”

And it’s not just the little stuff — clutter sparks fights too. A whopping 61% of couples say messiness causes regular blow-ups. Forget roses and candlelight, it’s more like socks and passive-aggressive sighs.

Women vs. Men: Who Cracks First?

Turns out women are calling out the mess more than men: 62% say their partner’s chaos drives them up the wall, compared to 50% of guys.

But here’s the kicker — most people just clean it up themselves anyway (59% of women, 47% of men). So yes, your partner is probably silently resenting you while folding your laundry.

The Secret Clean-Up Crew

Clutter wars run deeper than eye-rolls. Nearly 4 in 10 people admit to secretly tossing their partner’s stuff, with Gen Z leading the charge at 46%. Some take it even further: 35% of men confessed to “accidentally” breaking things to get rid of them. (Gen Z once again proving they’re bold — over half admit to breaking things on purpose!)

Even engaged couples aren’t immune. Almost half admit they’ve already sabotaged their fiancé’s stuff.

Nothing says “forever” like sneaky purges of your partner’s old band T-shirts.

Messy Homes = Dating Red Flags

Clutter isn’t just wrecking relationships — it’s blocking new ones. Almost one in four people said they’ve stopped dating someone after seeing their place. Gen Z again leads the charge: 38% say a messy home is the ultimate ick.

And honestly? The biggest wish is the simplest: 28% of people just want their partner to clean without being asked. Shocking, right?

The Takeaway

Mess may seem small, but its impact is huge. From secret purges to relationship wars, clutter is quietly turning romance into a battlefield. So if you want to keep the spark alive? Grab a mop, fold your clothes, and maybe — just maybe — put those socks in the hamper.