Declutter Your Life: Will 2025 Be the Year You Stick With It?

If you’re aiming for a clutter-free home this year, you’re not alone.

Two-thirds of people believe that starting the year with a clean and organized space is the key to success. For many, it’s more than just a resolution—it’s a top priority. But let’s be real: will this goal stick?

The 38-Day Reality Check

While the ambition to declutter is high, the average person predicts they’ll only stick with their decluttering mission for 38 days. Yes, that’s right—by February 8th, most of us might be back to socks on the floor, dishes in the sink, and that "I'll deal with it later" pile getting out of hand. 59% of people admit they probably won’t even last that long.

The Mental Toll of Mess

A messy home isn’t just about aesthetics—it can seriously mess with your mind. In a recent survey:

42% said clutter makes them feel overwhelmed.

37% admitted it makes them irritable.

34% noted it leaves them unfocused.

On average, people estimate it would take 20 hours to get their home in decent shape. That’s a weekend spent just tidying up!

Top Strategies to Stay Clutter-Free

If you’re ready to break the cycle and make decluttering stick this year, here are the top three strategies people are adopting:

Organizing Regularly: A solid 43% of respondents said consistent organization is their secret weapon. Small, frequent efforts can prevent the mess from spiralling out of control. Only Buying What You Need: A minimalist mindset resonates with 38% of people, who are trying to avoid unnecessary purchases that just add to the chaos. Investing in Better Storage: For 30% of respondents, smart storage solutions are the key to success. Think shelves, bins, and containers to keep things neat and accessible.

A Clutter-Free Life: More Than a Trend

While the motivation to declutter may fade by February, the benefits of a tidy space are undeniable. Whether it’s boosting your focus, improving your mood, or simply saving you the stress of searching for your keys every morning, staying on top of clutter is worth the effort.

So, will 2025 be the year you finally keep the socks off the floor? Let us know how your decluttering journey is going—because, hey, we’re all in this together!