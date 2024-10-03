Decluttering Hack: Try the “Poop Rule” – It’s Surprisingly Brilliant

Fall is here, and for many, it’s the perfect time to get organized.

While spring cleaning often steals the spotlight, autumn is also a great season for decluttering. And if you're struggling with what to keep and what to toss, there’s a new viral hack that’s got everyone talking – the “Poop Rule.”

What Is the “Poop Rule” for Decluttering?

If you’ve never heard of the “Poop Rule,” prepare to have your life changed. The concept is simple yet effective. It all started when a woman with ADHD, who found organizing challenging, shared this unique trick she learned from a therapist. The video quickly went viral on TikTok, resonating with people who also needed an easy method for letting go of unnecessary items.

Here’s how it works: Pick up an item in your hands. Now, imagine there’s poop on it. Seriously. Then ask yourself, “If this had poop on it, would I wash it or just throw it away?”

The idea is to make the decision-making process easier. If it’s something you’d go through the trouble to clean, keep it. If not, toss it or donate it (since, thankfully, it’s not actually covered in poop!).

Why It Works

Decluttering can be overwhelming, especially if you're prone to hanging on to things for sentimental reasons or because you think you might need them someday. The “Poop Rule” forces you to make a quick decision, cutting through the emotional attachment and focusing on practicality.

If you wouldn’t go out of your way to clean an item, it’s probably not important enough to keep. This method works particularly well for clearing out clutter in kitchens, bathrooms, and even closets. Plus, it’s a fun way to inject some humour into the often dreaded task of tidying up.

Related: Things That Millennials Ended Or Ruined

Ready To Give It a Try?

The next time you’re feeling overwhelmed by clutter, think of the “Poop Rule.” It’s a quirky, straightforward way to declutter that makes the process a little less daunting. So grab that sweater you haven't worn in years, visualize the poop, and make your choice!

Are you brave enough to give it a go?