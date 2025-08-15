CNE 2025 Serves Up Deep-Fried Watermelon, Chicken Nugget Cookies & Glitter-Covered Cheese Curds

The Wildest New Foods at the 2025 CNE

The Canadian National Exhibition is back for its 146th year — and this year’s food lineup is bigger, bolder, and weirder than ever. From glitter-topped cheese curds to cookies stuffed with chicken nuggets, here are some of the must-try creations that’ll have your taste buds doing double takes.

Deep-Fried Watermelon

Crispy, golden batter meets juicy, refreshing watermelon for a sweet-and-savory snack that’s perfect for summer.

Butter Ice Cream

Yes, butter. This soft-serve treat is rich, creamy, and a little salty — the ultimate guilty pleasure.

Chicken Nugget Cookie

Craig’s Cookies takes a classic chocolate chip cookie, hides a crispy chicken nugget inside, and serves it with smoky BBQ sauce.

Labubu Cheese Curds

Deep-fried gooey cheese curds topped with colourful crushed macarons, buttercream drizzle, and a sprinkle of edible glitter.

Hashbrown Ice Cream Sandwich

Two crispy hashbrowns with a slab of vanilla ice cream in between — breakfast and dessert, all in one bite.

Churro Pizza

A cinnamon-sugar churro crust topped with classic pizza sauce, mozzarella, and pepperoni. Sweet meets savoury in every slice.

Sushi Corn Dog

A sushi roll, battered and fried corn-dog style, served on a stick with spicy mayo and soy glaze.

Two-Foot-Long Hot Dog

A full two feet of grilled beef hot dog goodness, loaded with your choice of toppings.

Butter Chicken Birria-Style Tacos

Rick’s Good Eats serves up creamy butter chicken wrapped in a taco shell with biryani rice, raita, and fresh herbs.

Butter Chicken & Waffles

Crispy waffles, hot maple syrup, and Rick’s famous butter chicken — a sweet and spicy flavour bomb.

Labubu Glitter Teas

Sparkling lavender or rose tea that’s as Instagram-worthy as it is refreshing.

Deep-Fried Butter Chicken Lasagna

Rick’s viral hit returns — layers of pasta, butter chicken sauce, and cheese, battered and fried to perfection.

Lobster Ice Cream

Yes, you read that right — real chunks of East Coast lobster folded into a creamy ice cream base with a hint of spice.

Deep-Fried Maple Cookies

Maple-filled cookies dunked in batter, fried until gooey, and dusted with sugar.

Pickle Boats

Pickle halves loaded with wild toppings — from smoked meat to s’mores.

Poutine Dumplings

Dumplings smothered in Japanese coconut curry, topped with melted cheese, chili crisp, and crispy garlic.

The 2025 CNE runs from August 15 to September 1 at Exhibition Place, Toronto.

Whether you’re here for the rides or the food, you might want to show up hungry — and maybe bring your camera, because these eats are as photogenic as they are outrageous.