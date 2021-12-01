CNN Suspends Chris Cuomo Over His Part In Defending His Brother Governor Andrew Cuomo

CNN announced that their most-watched prime-time anchor will suspend after court documents came out showing Chris’s involvement in helping his Governor brother in his sexual misconduct allegations.

Chris had admitted in May he breached some of the network’s rules in advising his brother how to handle the allegations from a public relations perspective. He also pledged not to report on the case on air.

Andrew Cuomo was forced to step down as governor in August after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. He has denied any wrongdoing.

According to reports, Chris sent text messages to his brother in which the brothers collaborated in using their own sources in the media to find out information on the case and the women involved.