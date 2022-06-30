Coca-Cola And DJ Marshmellow Team Up

New limited edition Coca-Cola flavour dropping July 11th! This is the first time Coca-Cola is collaborating with an artist on a new flavour!

Arriving next month, the limited-edition collaboration features an unexpected flavour blend that might be perfect for summer.

According to reports, the DJ opted for a fruity flavour infused with strawberry and watermelon with the signature flavour of Coke!

As a Cherry Coke fan, Marshmello wanted to choose intriguing flavors that blend well with Coca-Cola’s signature taste. The collaboration took several months of remote and in-person meetings, though Marshmello and his manager spent two days at Coca-Cola’s headquarters where they and the team “crafted the whole plan,” from flavor options to designing the limited-edition can.

Marshmello’s Limited-Edition Coca-Cola will debut in the U.S. on July 11, followed by select dates globally. The 12-ounce collectible can will also come in a sugar-free version.

Ahead of the drop date, Marshmello will host an immersive takeover on his Twitch channel on July 9 at 5 p.m. ET. Fans will be able to participate in a one-of-a-kind adventure and access exclusive metamerch courtesy of Zepeto.

PHOTO CREDIT: Coca-Cola