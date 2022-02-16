Justin Bieber’s Tim Biebs Collaboration Was A Huge Success For Tim Hortons

Like many restaurants, Tim’s took a hit in sales during the pandemic, but thanks to their epic collaboration with Justin Bieber, that’s all behind them now.

The parent company of Tim’s reported Tuesday that sales jumped 10.3% in the fourth quarter (or last part) of 2021. The chain was down 11% during the third quarter a year ago.

Last November we all lost our minds when JB and Tims worked together to bring us three new Tim Bits flavours-which came in Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate and Birthday Cake Waffle.

Bieber also launched wildly popular Timbiebs merchandise, including a beanie cap, a Fannie pack and a tote bag.

Tim’s said that we can expect more exciting partnerships in the year ahead!

PHOTO BY TIM HORTONS /CNW Group