Coffee Is the #1 Beverage We Literally Can’t Live Without — And Honestly, Same

According to a new report, coffee isn’t just a drink — it’s a lifeline.

Keurig Dr Pepper (yes, the people with a vested interest in keeping us all caffeinated and carbonated) just released their very first “State of Beverages” report, and the findings are about as predictable as your Monday morning mood:

☕ Coffee is the #1 Beverage We Can’t Live Without

Forget fancy cocktails or hydration goals — coffee is the drink most people say they need to survive the day.

62% say, “My day doesn’t start until I’ve had a cup of coffee.”

say, “My day doesn’t start until I’ve had a cup of coffee.” 69% claim, “Drinking coffee every morning is my happy place.”

So yeah — coffee isn’t just a habit. It’s a personality trait.

🥤 But Guess What’s Our “Favourite” Drink?

Surprisingly, it’s not coffee — it’s soda.

53% say they love the taste of pop more than any other beverage.

Which makes sense, considering how many of us have fond memories of slurping Orange Crush at birthday parties or sneaking a Diet Coke into that 3 p.m. Zoom.

But while soda may win for flavour, coffee takes the crown for function. Without it, we’re just sleepy people pretending to be awake humans.

Coffee = Necessary for life

Soda = Flavour MVP

Water = Still waiting to be invited to the conversation

So, whether you’re a cold brew loyalist, a soda sip-after-lunch person, or someone who adds both to your daily drink roster, just know: you’re in good company — and possibly 70% caffeine by volume.