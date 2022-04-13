Coffee Can Make Your Hair Fall Out!

Hair loss can be distressing and can impact your self-esteem.

But one doctor has revealed how your morning routine could be making the issue worse.

While we reach for that cup of coffee or tea first thing to give us that much-needed energy boost, it could be damaging our hair.

Ingredients in black tea and coffee can put a strain on your iron levels which could result in hair loss.

Losing around 100 to 150 strands of hair a day is normal but that some people can lose more due to stress.

Most of the time the hair loss will stop once your stress levels ease, but that can be easier said than done.

