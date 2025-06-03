Sip to This: Coffee Might Help You Live Longer

Good news for those of us who can’t start the day without a strong cup of coffee — science says it might help you live longer.

A long-term study out of Harvard tracked the caffeine habits of over 47,000 nurses and found that moderate coffee consumption (specifically caffeinated coffee) was linked to healthy aging, defined as living past 70 without chronic diseases, memory issues or mobility problems.

How Much Coffee Are We Talking?

Women in the study, aged 45 to 60, averaged around 315 milligrams of caffeine per day — about 2.5 cups of coffee. The researchers found that for every extra cup beyond 80 milligrams, there was a 2% to 5% boost in the odds of aging well.

Just don’t overdo it — health experts recommend capping your daily caffeine intake at 400 milligrams (around four cups of brewed coffee).

Interestingly, tea and decaf didn’t show the same benefits. And soda? That was a whole different story.

Bad News for Soda Drinkers

Each additional small glass of cola was associated with a 20% to 26% drop in the odds of healthy aging. Between the added sugar and potential risks like high blood pressure and heart disease, soda is not your anti-aging BFF.

So go ahead and enjoy your morning cup — just maybe pass on the pop.