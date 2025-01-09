Coffee in the Morning Could Be Your Secret to Living Longer

How do you take your coffee? And no, we’re not talking cream and sugar. It turns out when you drink your coffee might be just as important as what’s in your cup.

A recent study has revealed that your morning coffee habit could help you live longer. But before you start brewing round-the-clock, here’s the catch: the timing of your coffee intake matters.

Morning Coffee: The Sweet Spot for Longevity

Scientists tracked people’s health over 10 years, dividing them into three groups: morning-only coffee drinkers, all-day coffee drinkers, and those who didn’t touch the stuff.

The results? Morning coffee drinkers enjoyed some impressive perks. Compared to the non-coffee group, they had a 16% lower risk of dying from any cause and a 31% lower risk of dying from heart disease. Not bad for a morning ritual, right?

But here’s the kicker: the benefits disappeared for those who sipped coffee throughout the day. So, if you’re drinking java after lunch, it might be time to reconsider.

How Much Coffee Is Too Much?

According to the study, moderation is key. The magic number seems to be two to three cups in the morning. Those who stuck to this sweet spot saw the biggest health benefits. If you’re drinking more than that, the advantages drop significantly.

And why does timing matter so much? Researchers aren’t entirely sure, but they suspect late-day coffee could interfere with your sleep, which plays a huge role in overall health.

Sip Smarter, Live Longer

So, if you’re looking to get the most out of your daily brew, make it a morning ritual and keep it moderate. Two to three cups before noon might just be your ticket to better health—and a longer life.

How do you take your coffee? Are you team morning-only or all-day sipper? Let us know in the comments!