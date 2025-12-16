It’s Official: Cold Weather Makes Us Drink More

(Science has entered the group chat.)

If you’ve ever looked out at a grey, freezing winter day and thought, “This feels like a wine night,” congratulations. You’re not weak. You’re scientific.

A study from the University of Pittsburgh confirms what every Canadian woman already knows deep in her bones: cold weather makes people drink more alcohol.

Yes, it’s real. Yes, it’s measurable. And yes, winter is absolutely to blame.

Why Winter Makes Us Reach for the Bottle 🍷

Researchers compared weather patterns across different cities with alcohol consumption levels and found a very clear link:

👉 When temperatures drop, drinking goes up.

The reason is surprisingly simple. Alcohol increases blood flow to your skin, creating that warm, cozy feeling. It doesn’t actually warm your core temperature, but it feels like it does.

So your brain says:

It’s cold

This wine feels warm

Therefore, this is self-care

Science calls it a “warming sensation.” Moms call it survival.

Winter + Alcohol = A Long-Standing Relationship

Once you think about it, winter traditions are basically built around booze.

Après-ski drinks

Hot toddies

Mulled wine

Whiskey by the fire

Tailgating in a freezing parking lot

When winter drags on, alcohol becomes part comfort, part social glue, and part “I just need something to get through February.”

The Not-So-Fun Part

The study also found that people living in colder climates are more likely to develop liver disease, which is closely linked to long-term alcohol use.

In other words, that seasonal urge to drink can turn into a real health issue if it becomes a habit instead of an occasional treat.

Translation: Enjoy the wine night. But maybe don’t turn every cold Tuesday into one.

The Takeaway

Science has confirmed what your instincts already knew: ❄️ Cold weather makes us want to drink.

Just remember, feeling warm and being healthy aren’t always the same thing… even if winter is very convincing about it.

Now excuse us while we pour a responsibly-sized glass and put on socks that reach our knees.