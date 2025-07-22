Spain Wants 10,000 People to Drink Wine Daily for Science — Where Do We Sign Up? 🍷

In what might be the most European scientific study ever conceived, Spain is recruiting 10,000 volunteers to drink wine every day for four years — and yes, it’s totally legit.

Researchers at the University of Navarra are launching a massive health study to figure out how moderate alcohol consumption really affects our bodies. Is that nightly glass of red secretly helping your heart? Or is sobriety the better long-term play? They’re hoping to get some answers — and maybe a little buzz while they’re at it.

Participants must be:

Men aged 50–70 or women aged 55–75

or Already drinking at least three servings of alcohol per week

Ready to commit to sipping for science until 2029

So far, about 4,000 people have signed up, but researchers are still on the hunt for 6,000 more wine warriors by June 2025. Honestly, if this doesn’t sound like retirement goals, what does?

The goal? To determine whether moderate alcohol intake is actually harmful, helpful, or somewhere in between — especially when it comes to heart disease, cancer, and dementia. The findings could lead to new public health guidelines, and maybe even squash a few guilt trips along the way.

And no, this isn’t just an excuse to open more Rioja. The study is fully funded and backed by actual scientists — not just your fun uncle who says tequila is a “digestive.”

So if you’ve been training your whole life for this moment with dinner-party reds and patio whites, now’s your chance to go pro.

For science, of course.