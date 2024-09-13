Colin Jost & Michael Che Team Up for Peacock’s First Live Comedy Special

Get ready to laugh! Saturday Night Live’s dynamic duo, Colin Jost and Michael Che are bringing their comedic magic to Peacock’s first-ever live comedy special. This exciting event comes just in time to build up the hype ahead of SNL’s 50th season.

Titled "Colin Jost & Michael Che Present: New York After Dark," the special streamed live on Thursday, September 12. Filmed in front of an in-person audience at The Bell House in Brooklyn, the special offered up a unique and entertaining experience.

Expect the Unexpected

The “Weekend Update” anchors won’t be the only ones taking the stage. They’ll be joined by surprise special guests, or as Peacock describes it, “drop-ins only.” These mystery comedians were a mix of Jost and Che’s favourite NYC club comics, as well as some fresh faces you might not know—yet. And who knows, maybe a familiar name or two made an appearance!

A Night of Comedy and Music

It’s not just comedy that will be lighting up the night. The Grammy-nominated musical group, 1500 or Nothin’, will serve as the house band, adding live music to the show’s already electric atmosphere.

With a blend of live comedy, surprise guests, and killer music, this special was an epic comedy event for comedy fans.

The Special is available to stream now...