College Kids Are Trading Frat Parties for “Wellness Darties” 🧘‍♀️☕️

Parents used to send their kids off to university worried they'd spend four years drinking too much, partying until 3 a.m. and making decisions that would eventually become family secrets.

Well, good news, Mom and Dad. The kids are partying differently now. Apparently, “wellness darties” are becoming a thing on college campuses.

And Millennials everywhere are looking at Gen Z thinking: “We did NOT go into student debt for this.”

First... What the Heck Is a Darty?

A darty is simply a daytime party.

Traditionally, that meant music, booze, friends and starting at noon because apparently waiting until evening was wasting valuable drinking time.

But a wellness darty? That's a very different Saturday. Instead of beer pong, you might find:

Pilates or yoga. A group run. An ice bath. Then coffee, smoothies or matcha.

That's not a frat party. That's a spa with student loans.

And They're Happening at Big Party Schools

These aren't just popping up at tiny wellness-focused colleges.

The trend has reportedly been gaining popularity at schools including the University of Miami, University of Florida, Florida State, Syracuse University and the University of Alabama.

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Millennials Would Have Been Terrible at This

Our university wellness routine was very different. We also had cold plunges. It was called falling into Lake Simcoe at 2 a.m.

We also drank electrolytes. At 10 a.m. the NEXT morning because we were fighting for our lives.

And technically we practised yoga. Mostly the pose called:

“Where the hell is my other shoe?”

But maybe Gen Z is onto something. They still get together with their friends, they still socialize and they're just replacing some of the booze with exercise and wellness.

Good for them.