College Kids Are Trading Frat Parties for “Wellness Darties” 🧘♀️☕️
Parents used to send their kids off to university worried they'd spend four years drinking too much, partying until 3 a.m. and making decisions that would eventually become family secrets.
Well, good news, Mom and Dad. The kids are partying differently now. Apparently, “wellness darties” are becoming a thing on college campuses.
And Millennials everywhere are looking at Gen Z thinking: “We did NOT go into student debt for this.”
First... What the Heck Is a Darty?
A darty is simply a daytime party.
Traditionally, that meant music, booze, friends and starting at noon because apparently waiting until evening was wasting valuable drinking time.
But a wellness darty? That's a very different Saturday. Instead of beer pong, you might find:
Pilates or yoga. A group run. An ice bath. Then coffee, smoothies or matcha.
That's not a frat party. That's a spa with student loans.
And They're Happening at Big Party Schools
These aren't just popping up at tiny wellness-focused colleges.
The trend has reportedly been gaining popularity at schools including the University of Miami, University of Florida, Florida State, Syracuse University and the University of Alabama.
RELATED: Gen Z's Newest Insult Is... “Polyester” 👚
Millennials Would Have Been Terrible at This
Our university wellness routine was very different. We also had cold plunges. It was called falling into Lake Simcoe at 2 a.m.
We also drank electrolytes. At 10 a.m. the NEXT morning because we were fighting for our lives.
And technically we practised yoga. Mostly the pose called:
“Where the hell is my other shoe?”
But maybe Gen Z is onto something. They still get together with their friends, they still socialize and they're just replacing some of the booze with exercise and wellness.
Good for them.
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