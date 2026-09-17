👀 Men Are Trimming Their EYELASHES to Look More Masculine?!

Apparently, growing a beard, lifting weights and owning a truck that has never actually hauled anything isn't masculine enough anymore.

According to a bizarre grooming trend making the rounds online, some young men are now trimming their eyelashes because they think long lashes look too feminine.

Yes. EYELASHES.

The same eyelashes women have spent decades buying mascaras, serums, extensions and tiny medieval-looking curling devices to achieve...

Men are apparently cutting them off.

They're generally not shaving them completely. Instead, videos online show guys carefully trimming longer lashes to create a shorter, straighter appearance.

And some barbers and salons are even doing it for them.

Ladies, somewhere a woman who just spent $150 on a lash fill has fallen to her knees in a Walmart.

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But there's one tiny problem...

Eyelashes aren't just decorative accessories your eyeballs came with.

They help protect your eyes from dust, sweat and other debris, and researchers have found that their length helps reduce airflow around the eye, which can help keep particles away and reduce moisture evaporation.

So deliberately chopping them down isn't necessarily a brilliant grooming hack.

Fortunately, trimmed lashes usually grow back, although it can take weeks or months.