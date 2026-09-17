Is Your New Boss Toxic? Watch for These Red Flags

Starting a new job is already stressful. You're trying to remember everyone's name, figure out where the good coffee is and pretend you totally understand what “circle back on that” means.

But you're also quietly trying to answer one very important question:

Is my new boss normal... or have I made a terrible mistake?

Here are some early red flags that your new boss could be a problem:

🚩 1. They trash-talk former employees.

If everyone who left before you was apparently lazy, difficult or incompetent... eventually you have to wonder what the common denominator is. Also, congratulations. You're probably next week's story.



🚩 2. They LOVE praise but never give it.

When something goes well: “Look what I accomplished!”

When something goes wrong: “We need to talk about your performance.

Interesting use of pronouns there, Susan.



🚩 3. They constantly ignore your emails and messages.

Until, of course, they need something from you.

Then suddenly it's: “Hey, just following up on this!!!”

Sir, I've been following up with YOU since Tuesday.



🚩 4. They celebrate themselves, not the team.

Your department has an amazing month and somehow the boss is on LinkedIn writing a 14-paragraph post about their leadership journey.

Meanwhile, you're thinking, “Cool. Can our leadership journey include raises?”



🚩 5. Priorities change every five minutes.

“This is our NUMBER ONE priority.”

Three hours later...

“Why are you still working on that?”

Because you said it was the number-one priority, DENNIS.

RELATED: Going for Lunch With the Boss? Maybe Don't Order the Lobster 🦞





🚩 6. Everyone's personality changes when the boss walks in.

The room is laughing and talking...

Boss walks through the door...Suddenly you can hear the fluorescent lights humming.

That's not an office. That's a hostage situation with dental benefits.



🚩 7. They have obvious favourites.

One employee strolls in 20 minutes late carrying Starbucks: “Morning, buddy!”

You arrive three minutes late because Highway 400 was Highway 400: “Can I see you in my office?”

🎙️ The biggest clue?

Pay attention to how you feel around them.

A new job can naturally make you nervous. But if you're constantly afraid to ask questions, worried about making tiny mistakes or already experiencing the Sunday Scaries on Thursday afternoon, something may be off.