Merriam-Webster Adds 1,400 New Words... Because Apparently We Needed “Looksmaxxing” 📖😂

The English language just got a massive glow-up.

Merriam-Webster has reportedly added a whopping 1,400 new words and meanings to its dictionary, reflecting everything from social media slang to dating terminology and internet culture.

Which means somewhere, an English teacher is staring silently out a window wondering:

“I spent 30 years correcting grammar for THIS?”

Some of the New Additions

Among the buzziest words making their dictionary debut:

Xennial: Someone born in the late '70s or early-to-mid '80s. Basically, you're old enough to remember life without the internet, but young enough to have thrown your back out making a TikTok.

Yacht rock: That smooth, easy-listening soft rock from the '70s and '80s. Think music that makes you immediately want to grow a moustache, buy a boat and pour something over ice.

Limerence: An intense, often obsessive infatuation with someone. Or, as we called it in Grade 9: Writing his last name after your first name 47 times in your binder.

Looksmaxxing: Trying to maximize your physical attractiveness through grooming, fitness, fashion or other techniques. We used to call this “getting ready to go out.”

Sunday scaries: That feeling of anxiety or dread when the weekend is ending and Monday is approaching. Finally, a medical term for Sunday at approximately 6:47 p.m.

California sober: Generally used to describe avoiding some intoxicants while continuing to use others.

Mandela Effect: When a large group of people share the same false memory. Like every Millennial being absolutely convinced the '90s were about 12 years ago.

Other additions include terms such as parasocial and meme coin, further proof that the internet is basically writing the dictionary now.

RELATED: Dictionary.com’s Word of the Year Is… “6-7” — And No One Knows What It Means 🤷‍♀️📚

Merriam-Webster's editors continually track how words are actually being used, adding new ones and updating existing definitions as language evolves.

Which is pretty fascinating.

If we're just adding words people use all the time, I'd like to formally submit:

“Snackcident”: When you accidentally eat an entire bag of chips.

“Menopausalicious”: When you're simultaneously hot, cold, angry and looking for your glasses while they're on your head.

And “Costcoed”: When you enter a store for toilet paper and emerge $347 poorer with a rotisserie chicken, patio furniture and 48 muffins.

Merriam-Webster, call me. I have another 1,400 ready to go. 📖😂